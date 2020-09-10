It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of our cherished Lois Doreen Mollard (née Sturtevant) on Friday, July 24/2020 in Armstrong, BC.
As Lois was loved and admired by so many, a celebration of her extraordinary life will be held at a later date when gathering in person is again possible.
Please see www.MyAlternatives.ca for Lois' detailed obituary.
Arrangements entrusted to
ALTERNATIVES FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES®
Vernon 250-558-0866 & Armstrong 250-546-7237
Published in Thompson Citizen from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.