1/
Lois Doreen (Sturtevant) Mollard
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of our cherished Lois Doreen Mollard (née Sturtevant) on Friday, July 24/2020 in Armstrong, BC.
As Lois was loved and admired by so many, a celebration of her extraordinary life will be held at a later date when gathering in person is again possible.
Please see www.MyAlternatives.ca for Lois' detailed obituary.
Arrangements entrusted to
ALTERNATIVES FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES®
Vernon 250-558-0866 & Armstrong 250-546-7237

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Thompson Citizen from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved