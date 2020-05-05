It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the Family of Lorna Maria Gray regret to announce her passing on April 24, 2020 at the Thompson Hospital at 2:36pm at the age 81 years young.

She has now joined her deceased husband Mike Madonick of 55 loving years and her 3 sons Jimmy, Jerry and William Gray.

She will be forever missed and cherished by her family and friends. Lorna will be mourned by her daughters; Doris Dyck (Peter Dyck) Lorraine Gray (Earl Faubert) Sylvia Gray (Jose Hernandez) Lynda Gray (Ernest Azure) Katie-Ann Gray (Andrew Laquette) Jennifer Gray (Kevin Francois) and sons Willard Gray (Vicky Merasty) and Micheal Gray as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; in-laws and Friends.

She was born between Fort Churchill and York Factory on July 4th, 1938, she was the youngest sister to her sibling Ila Hart, step- sister Mary Beardy and step-brother Bert Gray.

She was a kind hearted , gentle and loving women with a beautiful smile. She was shy and soft spoken but once she open up you would see her shine. She had a sense of humor and loved to laugh. And of course the ones that know her, know of her favorite hobby. Bingo, yes Bingo.

Funeral Service held in Churchill, Manitoba at the St. Paul Anglican Church on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Interment to follow at the Churchill Cemetery.

The family would like to send a special thank-you to the nurses, doctors and staff at Thompson Hospital for all of the hard work, care and compassion shown towards our mother Lorna during her stay.

The lord has taken another Angel to watch over us. You are loved and will be deeply missed. Rest In Peace, till we meet again.

