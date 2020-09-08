With deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mom, grandma and great-grandma Lydia Hildegard Jensen on August 16, 2020 at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg.

She joins her beloved husband of 56 years, Carl Sr (2015) whom she deeply missed and her loving son Howard (1999).

Lydia is survived and will be forever remembered and loved by her sons and daughters- in- law Carl and Nickie, David and Mary as well as her grandchildren; Mathew (Leanne), Erin (Chris), Christopher (April), Blair, Trista and Kirstie (Josh). Her great-grand children; Dean, Paige, Zoey, Myles, Maddox and Kale. She also leaves to mourn her passing her nieces and nephews and dear friends.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg for the outstanding care given to Lydia over the past seven months.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private service will be held with interment to follow on Friday September 4, 2020 at 2pm at Thomson In The Park Funeral Home McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store