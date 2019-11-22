Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Markus Juergen "Sparky" Gerstner. View Sign Obituary

Markus "Sparky" Juergen Gerstner, aged 51, passed away in the early morning on November 2, 2019 at the Thompson General Hospital in Manitoba. Mark was born on July 12, 1968, in Thompson, Manitoba, only child to Klaus Jurgen "Nick" and Margaret Rose "Peggy" (nee Bullee) Gerstner.

Markus lived in Thompson, all of his life, where he enjoyed sports such as baseball and hockey, hunting and fishing trips, spending time with friends, muscle cars and trucks, and riding his bike.

Mark spent the last 16 years working for the Province of Manitoba. It was well known that he valued workplace safety and took pride in his work, and like his father who retired from INCO in 1994, Mark participated in the Workplace Health and Safety Committee for more than 10 years, where he represented his district.

Mark was predeceased by his father, Nick (d.1997) and his mother Peggy (d.1988). He leaves to mourn his son Vincent Clyde (nee Trottier) of Thompson. Mark also leaves to mourn many extended family members on his mother's side from the Bullee family in Alberta, and Manitoba, and the Gerstner family in Stuttgart, Germany. Mark will be sadly missed by his many friends and co-workers at the Thompson Provincial Building, as well as other friends in the area that have known, loved, played and worked with him.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24 between 1-4 PM at 171 Cree Road (MMF Building). We would like to invite friends and family who are unable to attend to send pictures to Markus "Sparky" Juergen Gerstner, aged 51, passed away in the early morning on November 2, 2019 at the Thompson General Hospital in Manitoba. Mark was born on July 12, 1968, in Thompson, Manitoba, only child to Klaus Jurgen "Nick" and Margaret Rose "Peggy" (nee Bullee) Gerstner.Markus lived in Thompson, all of his life, where he enjoyed sports such as baseball and hockey, hunting and fishing trips, spending time with friends, muscle cars and trucks, and riding his bike.Mark spent the last 16 years working for the Province of Manitoba. It was well known that he valued workplace safety and took pride in his work, and like his father who retired from INCO in 1994, Mark participated in the Workplace Health and Safety Committee for more than 10 years, where he represented his district.Mark was predeceased by his father, Nick (d.1997) and his mother Peggy (d.1988). He leaves to mourn his son Vincent Clyde (nee Trottier) of Thompson. Mark also leaves to mourn many extended family members on his mother's side from the Bullee family in Alberta, and Manitoba, and the Gerstner family in Stuttgart, Germany. Mark will be sadly missed by his many friends and co-workers at the Thompson Provincial Building, as well as other friends in the area that have known, loved, played and worked with him.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24 between 1-4 PM at 171 Cree Road (MMF Building). We would like to invite friends and family who are unable to attend to send pictures to [email protected] and they will be displayed and shared with Vincent as a memorial tribute to his father. Markus will be laid to rest near his parents at the Thompson Cemetery in the 2020 Spring season, specific date and time yet to be set. Published in Thompson Citizen from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Thompson Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close