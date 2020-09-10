1/
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Berry) McGuire
Mary Elizabeth (Betty) McGuire (nee Berry) passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9 in Mission BC, after a brief struggle with cancer.
An active participant in the Arts, Betty maintained a boutique pottery business until her move to Mission, BC. Earlier in her life, as a member of Studio 55 in northern Manitoba, Betty submitted her pottery and help organize art shows in Thompson. Her legacy includes the many pieces of beautiful handmade pottery that have been purchased by many in addition to being gifted to countless friends, family and neighbours.
Left to cherish her memories are her children Angela (Kevin) of Brandon MB, Beverly (Martin) of Mission BC, Christopher (Terra) of Kamloops BC and her 5 grandchildren (Connor, Zachary, Joshua, Molly, and Lincoln). Betty was predeceased by her husband. Service to be held in Woodstock, NB at a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in Thompson Citizen on Sep. 10, 2020.
