It is with a heavy heart, we regret to announce the passing of Melissa Dawn Filipe, on December 24, 2019 at the Thomson General Hospital. She passed at young age of 32 years old.

Melissa was born in Thompson, MB on March 5/87. Melissa was loved by everyone she met, in that she was special to everyone. Melissa was born with Trisomy 22, a rare genetic condition, it severely delayed her development. She was not given a very good chance of survival at birth, however she has proven many doctors wrong in their diagnoses. She enjoyed her outings, whether it be going to the mall, the restaurant or long walks. In school years, she had great support from her Educational assistants, and teachers, and some remained close to her throughout her life. Melissa was a classic example of "it takes a village to raise a child". She was always surrounded by some very caring and loving people, and we could not be more grateful for the support that she has received throughout her life, and especially in the last few weeks of her life.

Melissa was predeceased by her Grandfathers, Joseph Filipe and Antonio Teixeira, as well as her grandmother, Maria Amelia Filipe

Melissa is survived by her Parents, Alvaro and Adelia Filipe, her brother Steven Filipe, Chester Napokesik, Hayden Sanderson and sister, Janelle Colomb. Her Grandmother, Maria Teixeira, Uncles Daniel Teixeira (Sandra), Wilson Teixeira (Nicole), Carlos Filipe (Louisa), David Filipe (Michelle). Aunties Paulina Cravo (Dominick), Rosie Gervais (Roger). She is also survived by numerous cousins Danny Filipe (Gloria), Jaime Filipe (Amber), Demie Teixeira, Jonathan Filipe, Monica Filipe, Kailey Cravo, Darren Teixeira, Kyle Cravo, Vanessa Yang (Johnny), Christopher Gervais (Rylea), Justine Teixeira, Brady Teixeira, Sienna Filipe, Crystal Zdebiak, Dylan Teixeira, Gary Caribou, and Luisa Spence. Natalya & Niko Yang, Nathen & Corbin Zdebiak, Aundre Filipe & Brooklyn Lundie.

A special thank you to Marilia Marques (Auntie) & Tony Marques (Uncle), Ana & Horacio Pereira for the amazing love, care and support they provided Missy throughout her life.

Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Health Foundation in memory of Melissa Filipe. 84 Church Drive, Flin Flon, MB R8A 1L8. The family would like to thank everyone at the Thompson General Hospital for the care that was given to Melissa during this difficult time.

When God calls one's child to dwell with Him above,

we mortals sometimes question the wisdom of His love.

For no heartache compares with the death of one's own child, who does so much to make our world seem wonderful and mild.

Perhaps God tires of calling the aged to His fold,

so He picks a special rosebud, before they're too old.

God knows how much we need them, and so he takes but few

to make the land of heaven more beautiful to view.

Believing this is difficult still somehow we must try,

the saddest word mankind knows will always be "Goodbye"

So when your child departs, we, who are

left behind must realize God, loves, his special

Published in Thompson Citizen from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020

