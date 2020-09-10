Peacefully, after a brief illness, and with her loving husband Albert at her side, Myrtle Mary Fern Dorion (nee Guiboche) joined her lord and saviour Jesus Christ at the age of 79 years. Myrtle passed away at the Thompson General Hospital on June 20, 2020.

She was born in Camperville, MB. to Philip and Clara Guiboche on October 26, 1940. At the age of 7 years old her family moved to Thicket Portage and she resided there until her passing. On May 1, 1963 Myrtle was joined in Holy Matrimony to Albert William Dorion. Together they enjoyed 57 years of marriage and raised 6 children.

Mom had a long and very fulfilling life. Her official job title was stay at home mom, but she was much more than that. She was a nurse, teacher, cook, cleaner, day care worker, and sometimes, a bouncer. She did all the jobs that come with being a homemaker, and she did it so very well. I think we can all agree that one of mom's greatest gifts was her sense of humour. She had a way of making you laugh, even at your own expense. Mom was also a great cook and always made sure that anyone who came to the house did not leave with an empty stomach. This is just one example of how mom always thought of other people. She would make sure that your needs were taken care of first, then she would worry about Myrtle. One of mom's greatest joys was seeing her children grow up and give her grandchildren. She was always more than happy to help her children out. Her and dad loved being grandparents.

Besides caring for her family, mom had a few hobbies and pastimes. We would say her favourite would be beating dad at cards or rummy cube. She also enjoyed bingo and watching her favourite soaps and game shows.

Myrtle is lovingly remembered and survived by her husband Albert, sons George (Charlene), Joseph (Cathy), Allen, And Albert Jr.; daughters Loretta and Michelle; grandchildren John, Hope, Christine, Candace, Wilson, Mitchell, Rayanne, and Hunter. Great-grandchildren Chase, Ava, Grayson, and Cohen; Brothers Ernie, Thomas (Dicie), Martin, and Percy (Amanda); Sisters Imelda, Edna (Gordon), Dorothy (Marcel), and Eliza. Brother in Law Reginald; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Myrtle was predeceased by her parents Philip and Clara Guiboche; brothers Harold, Wilbert, and Gordon; sisters Violet Scarrow and Lina Johnston; Father-In- Law Baptiste Dorion and Mother-In-Law Veronique Dorion; numerous cousins and other family members; and most recently, Granddaughter Cura Courchene, who mom loved so much.

Visitation held at The Boardman Funeral Home, 28 Nelson Road on Thursday, June 25th. An outdoor service was held on Friday June 26 at 10:00 am at the Thompson Cemetery with Fr. Guna officiating. Interment followed after the service.

