Nathan Lounsbury

*Nate the Great*

Jan 24, 2003 – Sept 7, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Nathan Nicholas Glenn Weber-Lounsbury on September 7, 2020.

Nathan was born on January 24, 2003 in Thompson, Manitoba at the Thompson General Hospital. Nathan attended Westwood Elementary School from 2008-2017 and RD Parker Collegiate from 2017-2020. This year Nathan was excited to graduate with his friends and explore the world. Nathan loved school, sports, his family and hanging out with all his friends. He was caring, compassionate, lovable, smart, silly and so much more. Nathan loved everyone for who they were and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that was struggling.

Nathan was proud and always strived to be the best in everything he did. Nathan achieved honors with distinction in each high school grade and was determined to reach that goal again for his final Grade 12 year and graduate in 2021.

Nathan loved playing soccer and basketball and was proud of where it had taken him and all the people he met along the way.

Nathan's smile and personality lit up the room each time he entered it. Once you met Nathan, you would never forget him. He was a beautiful, handsome, talented young man with so much to live for.

Nathan will be sadly missed by his parents, mother Melissa Lounsbury, father Glenn Lounsbury, brothers Jesse Wetherill and Benjamin Lounsbury, girlfriend Pooja Ghai, grandmothers Judy Weber and Anna Lounsbury, great grandfather Stanley Lounsbury, uncle Vince Boxall, uncle Terry Lounsbury, auntie Shawna Lounsbury, cousins Jordan Zakary, Lily, uncle Joey Lounsbury, auntie Mary Lounsbury, cousins Adam, Alexander, Declan, Riley, Raina, Dominic, uncle Walter Lounsbury, cousin Marlee Severight and an abundance of extended family, including stepfather Allan Matechuk, stepbrothers Allan Jr. and Miller Matechuk and nephew Zayd Matechuk.

Nathan was predeceased by his grandfather Ernest Weber and grandfather David Lounsbury.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 19 at the Gateway Bible Baptist Church. Capacity is limited to 50 persons due to Covid-19 restrictions and will be limited to immediate family. The service will also be live streamed at this link: bit.ly/GatewayBBC. After the service everyone is welcomed to join the family at the cemetery for the burial of Nathan's ashes followed by a Celebration of Life at the Legion from 4pm-7pm. There will be a light lunch and a slide show to remember Nathan. Again, due to COVID-19 restrictions, please be respectful of your time inside so that everyone will have some time to pay their respects to Nathan and his family. Everyone must sign in when entering the Legion with their name and phone number for contact tracing purposes. MASKS ARE MANDATORY INSIDE THE LEGION!

Nathan will be forever remembered by each person he met as he left a piece of him in everyone's heart and he is always with you!

Fly High My Baby Boy!

