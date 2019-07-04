Guest Book View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the sudden but peaceful passing of Neal Gerard Stapleton at 69 years of age. Neal passed away at his beloved cottage at Paint Lake. Neal was born in Grand Falls, Newfoundland.



Predeceased by his father Ben, mother Margaret and bother Allen.



Neal leaves to mourn his loving wife and soul mate of 47 years, Molly. His cherished children: Paul, Leigh (Darren), Nancy and Cora and his greatest pride and joy, his three grandchildren Christian, Sara and Elizabeth. Also, special Brother-in-law Peter, Sister-in-law Paulette and nephew Peter. His loyal fur buddy Molly the dog. Brothers John (Mary), Harold (Geri), William (Theresa) and Sister-in-law Marie. Sister-in-law Judi, Brothers-in-law Paul (Lisa), Tony (Lynn), David and Darren Blackmore. As well as a large circle of extended family and friends.



Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, 114 Cree Road in Thompson, Mb. Officiated by Father Gunasekhar Pothula, msfs. Published in Thompson Citizen from July 4 to July 5, 2019

