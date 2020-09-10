At Grace Hospital in Winnipeg, Ted passed away on Sunday August 9th, 2020 at 85. Ted will be remembered by his wife Adele "Della"; his daughter Karen Landon of Winnipeg; his son Kevin (and Julie) Jesmer of DeKalb Illinois; his seven grandchildren, Brit, Zack, Jennifer (and Andrew), Augustine, Sarah, Hope, and Mark; along with his siblings, nieces and nephews and his friends.Ted is survived by his sisters Shirley Motkaluck of Edmonton, Doreen Jesmer of Kelowna B.C., and his brothers Harvey Jesmer of Edmonton and Ron Jesmer of Burnaby B.C.. Ted was predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Alice Jesmer and his sister Doris Enge.

Ted was born on June 22, 1935 in Wadena Saskatchewan and completed his schooling in Paswegin. Ted worked most of his life in western Canada. He moved to Thompson Manitoba and was helped develop the town with a construction and supply company around 1958. He started working for INCO mine in 1961 as a crusher operator. There he met Adele "Della" Sawicki and married on December 7th 1963. Adele managed the Thompson Co-op. While in Thompson, Ted enjoyed camping, fishing and long road trips in their motorhome. He took his family across Canada, half of the USA and even Tijuana. Ted and Adele retired in Winnipeg in 1991. He and Della fulfilled their dream of driving the Alaska Highway. He liked black coffee, photography, nature, history, museums, reading books and newspapers, crosswords, genealogy, and staying on top of the news. The CBC 10 O'clock news was a ritual. He liked deep conversations about politics and history. He really enjoyed hearing the latest news about the grandkids and the rest of the family. They traveled to Old Time Dancing meets all around and to many countries. Though Ted lived seven decades away from his hometown in Wadena, his heart was always there. He had fond memories of Thompson also.

In his final years, Ted struggled with COPD, which caused his death after a hip fracture. He was devoted to his wife. When she could no longer care for herself because of Alzheimers, he took care of her right up to his end. According to Ted's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Remains will be interred at Glen Lawn Cemetery on Lagimodiere Cemetery in Winnipeg. We give special thanks to the nurses and doctors, especially Dr. Wheeler, at Grace Hospital.

