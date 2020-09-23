Peacefully, after a brief illness, it is great sorrow that we announce the death of Ralph Colombe on September 19, 2020 at the Health Science Centre in Winnipeg, MB at the age of 71.

Ralph Colombe resided in Thompson, MB and is survived by his spouse of 43 years, Sophia McDonald; His Sons: Randall Colombe, Roger McDonald-Laewetz, Abel Ross; His Daughter: Michelle Spence; His Adopted Daughter: Brandy Andrews; His Step-Children: John Charles McDonald, Roxanne McDonald, Curtis McDonald. His Bothers: Albert Colombe, Donald Colombe; His Sisters: Anne Meade, Cindy Francois, Elsie Constant, Emma Colombe & Maggie.

Ralph is predeceased by His Father: Joseph Colombe; His Mother: Evelyn Gertrude; His Step-Daughter: Jacqueline McDonald; His Step-Son: David McDonald; His Brother(s): Henry Colombe, John Colombe.

Viewing was held in Thompson at Boardman/Northland Funeral Home on Thursday September 24, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. Ralph made his final journey home to Wabowden after the viewing and the funeral service was held at the KeNaNow Recreation Centre on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 P.M.

A Special Thank you goes out to Boardman Funeral Home for ensuring the prompt work with the hospital and Cross Lake First Nation during these hard times, to the Community of Wabowden for preparation of his funeral services and contributions, to the Colombe family for their immense support in organization, to the Linklater Family of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation for their prompt support, to the band of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in their support of the family and to the Band of Cross Lake First Nation for provisions for funeral expenses. Ekosani.

