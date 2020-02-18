We regretfully announce that Ray Pilon has passed-away after a long battle with cancer on the morning of February 12, 2020. He passed peacefully at Thompson General Hospital and was surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife Brenda of 53 years, his three sons Chris, Dennis, Mark, and his loving grandchildren.
Ray was born in Coniston, Ontario in 1943 and has lived in Thompson since 1960. He had a long career with the mine, loved living in Thompson, and especially liked the golf course.
There will be a come and go celebration of life on Thursday, February 20 at the Boardman Funeral Home from 1-3 pm. Thank you to the all nurses and staff at Thompson General for all the care you provided him.
An online book of memories is available to view and leave condolences at www.boardmanfh.com
In leu of flowers please make a donation to the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation: cancercarefdn.mb.ca.
Published in Thompson Citizen from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020