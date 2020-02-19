Raymond Clarence Riffel passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Riverview Palliative Centre on Jan 5, 2020 at the age of 79 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Ray was born Dec 17, 1940 on a farm in Runnymede SK, the second youngest of 10 brothers and sisters. He worked many years as an underground miner in Thompson MB until moving to their retirement cottage near Lac du Bonnet in 2002.
He was a strong, resilient, hard working man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Ray loved his family dearly.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 56 years, Rejeanne "Jean", son Gilbert (Louise and grandson Devin), (Wpg) and daughter Lynn and Ron Jersak (Brandon) (grandchildren Scott, Megan, and Carter), sister Marlene, close friend Joel, and extended family.
To honor Ray, in lieu of flowers/donations, just help a neighbor, be a friend, lend a hand.
Published in Thompson Citizen from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020