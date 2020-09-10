Robert 'Bob' Peter Gurniak was born in the R.M. of Birtleon April 29, 1946. He was the last son of Dan and Mary (nee Sokolan) Gurniak.

Bob passed away at Russel hospital on July 8, 2020. Bob was pre-deceased by his parents Dan and Mary, brother Donald and sister Olive, brother in law Andre Perreault and sister-in-law Lucy Gurniak.

Bob was raised on the family farm and received his education in Birtle. He married Linda in St. Lazare in September 1970 and moved to Thompson, where they raised their three children and Bob worked at INCO Mines until he retired in 2005.

Bobby built his cabin and spent his summers at Setting Lake. He loved to fish, play cards and to bargain hunt. Bob supported his children in all their endeavours and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities–hockey and dance.

Bob leaves to mourn his beloved wife of 49 years, Linda (nee Dupont) and their three children Dean (Dayna), Derek (Lynette) and their children Chase and Madison, Devon (Gina), his brother Jerry Gurniak, sister-in -law Gail (Poke), brother -in-law Terry (Anita), and nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 at the St. Lawrence church in St. Lazare, with Deacon Conrad Plante and Reverend Paul Brisson officiating.

The pallbearers were Chase Gurniak, Andrew Perreault, Peter Perreault, Wayne Gurniak, Danny Gurniak and Brad Gurniak.

Braendle-Bruce Funeral Service was in care of arrangements.

