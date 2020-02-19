Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Neil Clow. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roger Neil Clow, 60, of Hilbre, MB on December 18, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

Roger was one of nine children raised in Erickson, MB by his father Dennis "Mac" Clow and mother Freda. He went up to Thompson to find work as a young man and met and married the love of his life, Kathleen Lynds. Together they raised four children, Bill, Paul, Tim and Sheri.

After a fulfilling career in the mine, he retired in Hilbre to be closer to his family. He took up new hobbies and made many new friends in the small community. He also made great memories with his beloved grandchildren, Ryder and Sheamus; taking them for quad rides, shooting practice and skating on the pond.

Roger leaves behind an enormous amount of family and friends to grieve him. His humour, kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand will be greatly missed.

Family hosted a Celebration of Life on December 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Sandman Hotel located at 1750 Sargent Ave. in Winnipeg, MB. A second celebration with burial will be held in Hilbre, MB in spring 2020.

Published in Thompson Citizen from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020

