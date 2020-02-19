Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russel Brian Lulashnyk. View Sign Obituary

The family of Russel Brian (Lou) Lulashnyk of Morden, MB are announcing his passing with a profound sense of loss. Lou passed away on Tuesday December 24, 2019 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Lou leaves to cherish his memory is his wife of 45 years, Donna (Seversen), son, Joel (Marla Booth), their four sons: Rogan, Kief, Parker, and Nolan, son, Ben (Natalia Yanez) and their two sons: Levi and Landon, his brother, Les (Sandy Holtz) and their two sons, brothers-in-law: Vern Seversen (Lynnette), Wade Seversen (Debbie), Sigurd Seversen (Lori), sisters-in-law, BelleMarie Sutherland (Larry) and Karen Vogel (Bernie). He is also survived by many of his beloved nephews and nieces, their spouses and children. Lou leaves behind numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and wonderful friends. Lou was predeceased by his father, John, mother, Winona, granddaughter, Sadie, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.

Lou was born March 10, 1951 in Winnipegosis. Lou's early life consisted of living in several small communities throughout Manitoba and Saskatchewan. His father was a station agent for the Canadian National Railway (CNR), and it required the family to move frequently. It is in Pelly, SK where he settled for the longest period of his youth and met his wife, Donna Seversen. They dated for several years, marrying in 1974; a relationship that spanned 52 years. From their marriage, they had two sons, Joel who lives in Winnipeg and is an engineer/conductor for CN railways and Ben who lives in Morden and is a doctor/anesthetist with the Agassiz Medical Clinic and Boundary Trails Health Centre. As a naturally talented athlete, sports came easy to Lou. he excelled at baseball and hockey throughout his youth. He played junior hockey (Esterhazy, SK) and continued playing senior and into Oldtimers in Thompson. Lou played baseball with the Melville Millionaires (Western Canada Baseball League) and later with the Thompson Reds and Buccaneers when he moved to Northern Manitoba. Curling was a passion he shared with Donna. Lou enjoyed many successes on the curling sheet and skipped several teams to success in league and tournament play. In later years, Lou and Donna would enjoy Seniors curling and watching curling together on TV. Golfing was also enjoyable for Lou and he played rounds with many of the same friends from the Thompson Oldtimers crew. He was a regular in the Polar Bear Open (PBO) for many years.

Lou worked at the Snow Lake Mine for a short period, working underground. He then began a career with Manitoba Hydro which would span 38 years. Lou started in Line Maintenance but worked most of his career as a Senior Engineering Technician. During his time with Hydro he travelled extensively in Northern MB. Lou developed many trade skills over his lifetime. He particularly developed his carpentry skills and took on many projects. His biggest projects were building a couple of cedar log cabins at Paint Lake Provincial Park. One would be the family cabin for several years. Lou retired in 2008, and moved back to Pelly, SK to live on an acreage with Donna. A lot of work was invested into the property, but it was enjoyable for both of them. It was during this time Lou revived his love of hunting, even taking on the R.M. varmint control position. He particularly liked to drive in his Jeep or quad to scout the countryside for wildlife.

Lou was diagnosed with late stage cancer early in 2017. It was a very difficult time as he learned it would be a terminal disease but made a conscious decision to seek treatment to prolong his time with his family. Our son, Dr. Ben helped to coordinate his care through the late Dr. Bob Menzies, and he began his cancer treatments at the Boundary Trails Health Centre. It was during this time a decision was made to move closer to family and healthcare, so Morden became home in late 2017. Over the next two years Lou relentlessly fought the good fight always wanting to be around for the next family event. His desire to remain with his family was evident throughout his battle. As his condition worsened this late fall, Lou was heartened by the outpouring of messages, phone calls, and visits paid to him by family and friends. Lou had excellent care from all his doctors, Drs. Bob Menzies, Earl, Woelk, Gingrich, and all the dedicated nurses at Cancer Care over the years.

Lou's family is most thankful to this group of people who contributed to Lou being with us for as long as he could be. In lieu of flowers, or any offerings, please consider the Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation (Palliative Care). Lou has been cremated as was his wish and the family will have a memorial service later in 2020.

Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden

in care of arrangements

Published in Thompson Citizen from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020

