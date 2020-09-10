Sheldon Trevor Frank, 39 years of age, left us in the early morning of June 7, 2020 at the Thompson General Hospital.

Sheldon was born November 1, 1980 in Thompson, Manitoba to George and Nora Frank. He was the youngest of 9 siblings, 6 sisters and 2 brothers Shirley Frank; Gina Frank; George Dick; Geraldine Frank; Greg Dick; Tracy Saunders (Ross Saunders); Michelle Sinclair (Eric Sinclair); Lisa Settee-Beardy (Lynden Settee-Beardy)

At the age of 33 Sheldon married the love of his life Perlinda Frank on July 13, 2013 in Thompson. He gained 3 precious children that he loved as his very own, Kerrick; Denise and Riley.

Sheldon loved life, he had a big heart, and always willing to help with a smile. He was up for anything to do with the outdoors whether it was for work or play. He loved hunting; fishing; working outside cutting wood for his parents to help prepare for winter. The collection trophies and medals he had gained over the years had proven his loyalty and sportsmanship to not only to his team in Hockey; Baseball and Golf but also with his 16 years of service with the City of Thompson.

Sheldon is survived by his parents, siblings, wife and children, he also leaves behind his nieces and nephews whom he loved so dearly: Bryce, Sage, Kayla, Janessa, Arianna & Alexis (Shirley); Krissy, Robyn, Fate, Summer, George, Randi, Lily, Tyler (Gina); David, Khrista, Dannielle, Cassandra, Teana (Geraldine); Corilee, Camryn, Corrinna, Michael, Courtney (Tracy); Matthew, Amy (Michelle); Hunter, Nicholas, Lucas (Lisa); Savannah, Hunter (Beverly); Cody, Johnny, Kaylene, Emily, Yvonne (Loretta); Rebecca, Alexandra, Quaylen (Wallace); Brendan, Lexie, Maya (Thea). He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Sheldon was predeceased by Brother: Greg Dick; Mother-in-Law: Barbara Harper; Grandparents: Edith & John Cook (Parents of Nora Frank); Nora & Sandy Dick (Parents of George Frank)

Funeral Service held on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at Boardman/Northland Funeral Home at 1:00pm, Rev. Jean Arthurson officiating, interment followed at the Thompson Cemetery.

Thank you, there are no words good enough to express the gratitude we feel. We will never forget the love and support we received throughout this difficult journey.

May God bless you all!

"God blesses those who mourn, for they will be comforted"

-Matthew 5:4

