Peacefully, after a lengthy illness, at the Thompson General Hospital on Saturday, January 25, with family by his side, Mr. Stanley Michael Martinkowski passed away at the age of 80 years.

Stan was born, raised and went to school in Kamsack, Saskatchewan where he excelled at sports and was a whiz at math. He moved to Thompson and started employment with Inco in 1960 at the age of 20, where he continued on to become a top bonus maker and eventually a Shift Boss; retiring in 1992.

He spent much of his time with Todd, attending to Todd's hockey, dirt biking, snowmobiling, vehicles and repairing all of the above.

Stan is survived by his only Son Todd Martinkowski, Todd's mother Carolyn, Todd's partner Jamie Matechuk, precious brand new grandson Theodore Michael Martinkowski and step grandsons C.J, Tayden and Lynden.

Survived also, by his sisters Irene Danielson, Niece Joyce (Darren) Roemer of Wayburne, SK, nephew Bruce Danielson, his sister Angie (Peter) Cherwenuk of Kamsack, Sask., nephews Curtis of Calgary, Anthony of Regina and many more extended family members and friends.

Stan was predeceased by his brother, Kevin Martinkowski, brother-in-law, Arthur Danielson, nephews Ray and Daniel Danielson and niece Yvonne Danielson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, check

