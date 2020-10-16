It is with deep sorrow that we must inform about the sad passing of our most beloved Mrs Surinder K Pal on Sunday Oct 11.

She passed in the hands of her daughter in India. Throughout her life she spread joy and happiness wherever she went. Always had a kind word for everyone. She's joined her husband 21 years later almost to the day.

She leaves behind her daughter, Preet son Suk and their families. Also her loving nieces and nephews who adored her and always looked after her.

Thank you so much for your kind words and support during this time. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Canadian Heart Society in her name.

