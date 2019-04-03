Obituary

Ted Goossen, formerly of Cranberry Portage and Thompson, passed away at home in Saskatoon on Sunday, March 31, 2019 after a brief struggle with cancer. Viewing will be at Riverbend Church of God, 306 Saguenay Dr, Saskatoon, SK, on Thursday, April 4, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. The Funeral Service for Ted Goossen will be held Friday, April 5, at 1:00 pm at Forest Grove Community Church, 502 Webster Street, Saskatoon, SK with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations may be made to Simonhouse Bible Camp, 206 - 35 Main Street, Flin Flon, MB R8A 1J7. Flowers may be sent to the Riverbend Church of God. Arrangements by DALMENY FUNERAL HOME (306-254-2022).

Box 81, 139 3rd St.

Dalmeny , SK S0K 1E0

(306) 254-2022 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Thompson Citizen from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

