With heavy hearts, the family of Valerie Gail McKelvey (nee Tyschinski) announce her passing at the age of 74, on July 21st, at the Dauphin Regional Health Center. Val had a very short, but courageous battle with cancer.Val was born on July 2, 1946 in Dauphin, Manitoba. After graduation from high school in 1964, Val obtained her teacher certification in 1966. Her first teaching position was in Hartney, MB, then in 1968, she began teaching in the Swan Valley School Division. In September, 1969, she began teaching in the Mystery Lake School Division at R.D. Parker Collegiate in Thompson, MB until her retirement. After a short stint of substitute teaching after her retirement, she worked part-time at a Dodge dealership, where most days the employees were treated to some sort of baking treat.On May 24, 1969, Val married Ross. Val loved her time in Thompson at their home and cabin at Setting Lake. After they sold their cabin, they purchased a camper and enjoyed camper life at Paint Lake. While in Thompson Val was an active member of the Thompson's Teacher Association, countless graduation committees, and the department head of the Business Education Program.Her passion in life was being the super hostess. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family with her amazing meals. She also had a passion for sewing, craftwork and gardening beautiful planters. Val and Ross' passion for travelling began on their honeymoon. On June 28, 1969, Val and Ross embarked on a honeymoon vacation along with a few additional tourists, Val's younger siblings Tony, Adeline and Roy. They travelled to various locations including: Yellowstone Park, Wyoming, Vancouver, Banff, Jasper and Edmonton.Val's love of travelling continued. From the honeymoon trip forward, there were many visits back and forth to the U.S.A., spending the last 10+ winters in Florida, driving herself to and from, a trip to which she enjoyed. She met a lot of great people on her trips to Florida and around Manitoba; including her friends from the Hutterite colonies, which she bought various food and artisan crafts from.Val enjoyed time with her friends. She always ensured she brought along plenty of food to pass long. She often made many day trips to meet her friends for a quick coffee or lunch.Val moved back to Dauphin in 2010 and lived on the family farm until her recent passing. Val took the 'country charm' and style of her home in Thompson and incorporated that style into her new home in Dauphin, making several updates and renovations to get it just right.Val was predeceased by her husband Ross, parents Tony and Bessie, infant sister Phyllis and brother Roy. She is survived by her brother Tony (Nina) and sister Adeline (Len); niece Shey (Mike), nephews Chris (Allie), Colin (Chandra) and Drew; great nephews Mason and Jake and great nieces Bria and Isabelle.In a 1989 newspaper article written about Val, her students described her as kind, caring, compassionate, witty, fair, firm, respectful and the type of person you are proud to call your teacher or friend. These characteristics remained true to Val thirty years later.The family would like to thank Dr. Sara Scott, nurses and all support staff for the care and compassion they showed to Val over the last month.A private family service will be held for Valerie. Should friends and family so desire, donations in Valerie's memory may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada. www.pancreaticcancercanada.ca.Pathways Funeral Services26 1st Ave. N.W. Dauphin, Mb R7N 1G7204-638-8604