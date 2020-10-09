Peacefully at the Thompson General Hospital with family by his side, on Monday, October 5th, 2020, Mr. Bruce Graham, aged 80 years.

Bruce was born in Minitonas, Manitoba in 1940 to Ted and Marjorie Graham. He attended school at Craigsford. He was a member of the Bowsman 4H Club where he won awards for his calves he was very proud of.

He worked in construction in Saskatchewan and for CN in Bowsman, before heading to Thompson in 1962 to work for INCO. He worked there until he started his taxi business which he ran for 40 years. He retired in 2018.

He enjoyed travelling and watching sports on TV (any kind of sports). He was definitely a family man and never missed a family reunion, whether in Canada or the US. He spent several winters in Yuma, Arizona, which he enjoyed and loved the warm weather.

Bruce is survived by the love of his life Isabella, Children: Lanny (Val), Blaine (Rhonda), Jeff (Jamie), Jessica and Shawn, ten Grandchildren: Leanne (Justin), Connor, Mason, Remi, Dalis, Leila (Justin), Logan, Luka, Layson, Layne, 5 Great Grandchildren: Hallie, Carter, Elise, Ronin and Lily, Brothers: Darwin, Kevin and Sister Melva (Lorne). He will be sadly missed by all his family including a niece and many nephews, cousins and friends.

Bruce was predeceased by his Parents: Ted and Marjorie, Sister: Sharon, Infant Brother: Stanley, Brother: Boyd, Son: Darral, Grandson: Ethan and Sister-in-law: Linda.

Cremation has taken place and interment will take place in Bowsman Cemetery in Bowsman, Manitoba at a later date.

