It is with great sadness we announce the passing of William (Bill) Elliot.
He passed away at the Thompson General Hospital August 4, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Born in Shellbrook Saskatchewan, Bill moved with his family to Thompson in the early sixties where he made his home.
For everyone who knew Bill, they knew he was an avid sports fan especially for the Toronto Blue Jays and Edmonton Oilers.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Irene and oldest daughter Trudie Empey.
He is survived by his partner Hilda Lowe, daughter Glenda Valentino (Doug), son in law Gerald Empey, Grandchildren Chad Valentino, Dani Valentino, Roger Empey (Andrea Bilec), Deanna Needham (Kent) and great grandchildren Cole,Infinity, Faith, Paisley, Nolan, Kendra, Ben and Audrey.
Cremation has taken place and a family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Thompson Citizen from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
