Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Adalia Winslow Harrell Obituary
Adalia Winslow Harrell, 94, of King William, VA met her Lord and Savior on October 19, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Perquimans County, North Carolina and raised in the Up River Friends Meeting Church in Belvidere, North Carolina. Adalia was very involved in the church, Girl Scouts, and other charitable organizations. She was an integral supporter of her husband and his business, Old Dominion Grains and Fertilizer. Adalia loved to entertain and hosted many fish frys for her husband. She was the "Rock" of the family.

Adalia was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Loy Harrell.

She is survived by her children, Linford Harrell (Linda), Linda Minor, Laurice Thomson (John) and Kevin Harrell (Susan); a sister, Mary Leland Stallings; a brother, William Thomas Winslow (Susan); 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, October 29th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181. Interment will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 PM Monday, October 28th at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Brett-Reed Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 787, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Oct. 23, 2019
