Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Wickersham of Bakersfield, CA, formerly of New Kent, VA, loving mother and grandmother, was welcomed home by her Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019.



Betty was born December 6, 1941 in Richmond, VA to Roger and Emma Gregory, and raised on the "Castle Farm" in New Kent County, VA.



Betty graduated from New Kent High School in 1960. She graduated from Mary Washington College in 1964 and moved to Bakersfield to teach English at Foothill High School. She met and married local jeweler Gordon Wickersham. After taking several years off to raise her three sons, she worked as a counselor at McFarland High School, helped pioneer the new Frazier Mountain High School, and finished her career as an administrator in the Lamont School District. She was involved in the Bakersfield Junior League, Warm Line, and Lions Club. She and Gordon enjoyed running and tennis and were longtime members of the Bakersfield Racquet Club. She was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church before becoming an active member of Trinity Anglican Church. She had long battles with both Diabetes and Parkinson's disease.



She is survived by siblings Roger, George, Natalie, Linwood, and William; sons Greg, Ted, and Alex; and grandchildren Lola, Brixton, Swayze, and Coral.



A funeral service will be held on July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Parish Church, 8400 St. Peter's Lane, New Kent, VA, followed by a reception in the Parish House. Internment will take place in the family cemetery at Elsing Green, King William, VA after the reception. Published in Tidewater Review on June 26, 2019