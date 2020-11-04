1/1
Arthur Thomas "Art" West
Arthur "Art" Thomas West, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020. He enjoyed a full, active, and productive life leaving behind a legacy of goodwill, good deeds, and a loving family. Art's favorite hobby was golfing and spending time with his family and friends.

Art leaves behind his siblings: Harry, Bobby, Janet, and Marion all of New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Ida, siblings: Joey, Bill, Johnny, Jimmy, and Doris and his two wives Mary and "Tita".

Art retired from the United States Army serving in the Korean and Vietnam War decorated with a Bronze Star. He later retired as Chief of Police at Camp Peary after 21 years. Art was a long-time member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in West Point, VA, The West Point Knights of Columbus and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9808.

He is survived by a daughter, Linda Marie Marcum (Steven); a granddaughter, Ashleigh, and three great grandchildren: Olivia, Noah, and Isaiah;

stepchildren Georgette Perry and Richard Jr. (Marcie); step grandchildren Catherine, Ronnie (Apple), Sarah, Ricky and Julia Meade (Jacob); step great grandchildren Veronica, Lexi (Austin), Savannah, Isabelle, Jackson, Gregory, Renn, Meade, Aidan, and one step great, great grandson Landon.

A funeral mass was held Tuesday at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with interment in Theresa's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the American Cancer Society. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Tidewater Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
NOV
2
Vigil
07:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
NOV
3
Interment
St. Theresa Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
