Barbara Jean Williams, 66, of Shacklefords departed this life on Sunday, September 1.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Matthew Williams, two daughters: Josephine Reed of King & Queen Courthouse and Belinda Williams-Washington of Williamsburg and a brother, Floyd King of Shacklefords.
The funeral service was held on Monday, September 9 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Hockley, 2356 York River Rd., Shacklefords. Rev. Keith Parham, Pastor. The interment was in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com. Services of comfort entrusted to Washington Funeral Home, Tappahannock.
Published in Tidewater Review on Sept. 11, 2019