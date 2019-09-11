Home

Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Blvd
Tappahannock, VA 22560
(804) 443-3127
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Hockley
2356 York River Rd
Shacklefords, VA
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Hockley
2356 York River Rd.
Shacklefords, VA
Barbara J. Williams Obituary
Barbara Jean Williams, 66, of Shacklefords departed this life on Sunday, September 1.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Matthew Williams, two daughters: Josephine Reed of King & Queen Courthouse and Belinda Williams-Washington of Williamsburg and a brother, Floyd King of Shacklefords.

The funeral service was held on Monday, September 9 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Hockley, 2356 York River Rd., Shacklefords. Rev. Keith Parham, Pastor. The interment was in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com. Services of comfort entrusted to Washington Funeral Home, Tappahannock.
Published in Tidewater Review on Sept. 11, 2019
