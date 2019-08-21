Home

J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
The Edge Worship Center
West Point, VA
Bennie L. Gaines Jr.


1938 - 2019
Bennie L. Gaines Jr. Obituary
Bennie Lendwood Gaines Jr., 81, transitioned peacefully into eternal life, at home and surrounded by family, on August 16, 2019. Bennie was born on April 30, 1938, in King William, to the late Carrie B. and Bennie L. Gaines Sr. He attened King William County Public Schools. In 1961, Bennie enlisted in the United States Army where he served until his honorable discharge in 1967. He owned and operated his logging company until his retirement in 2003.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Craig Dwayne Robinson Jr. and four sisters, Elsie, Doris, Mary and Shirley. He is survived by his daughters, Benzena Street (Lance) and Regina Gaines; grandchildren, Crystal Gaines, Derrick Stephenson Jr., Dalyia Deas, Zance Street and Tygee Mase; devoted nephew, Emmerson Green (Gertrude); mother of his children and good friend, Jearlean Gaines; a host of niece, nephews, cousins, friends and longtime companion, Ann E. Brown.

The celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at The Edge Worship Center, West Point. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home.
Published in Tidewater Review on Aug. 21, 2019
