Brandon Wayne Calhoun
Brandon Wayne Calhoun, 35, of King and Queen passed away unexpectedly May 11, 2020. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 14 years, Dana Calhoun; sons, Payton and Grayson; parents, Steven and Christine Calhoun of King and Queen; brother, Christopher Calhoun (Whitney) of New Kent; grandparents, Jeanette Calhoun of King and Queen and Isabel White Jarvis (Al) of New Kent; and niece and nephew, Mackenzie and Noah Calhoun. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Steve and Linda Presgraves of Kill Devil Hills, NC; brother-in-law, Raymond Presgraves (Amanda) of Winchester; as well as aunts and uncles, Roger Calhoun (Laverne) and Robert White (Tammy). Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ray Walter Calhoun and Robert Curtis White; and his sister Krystle Elizabeth Calhoun; and by great-grandparents, William Henry and Leona Carlton and Tucker Davis.

Brandon was the owner of Timber Branch Farms, formerly B&C Horse Products, since he was 15 years old. If you didn't pass Brandon hauling sawdust or hay, or hunting or running dogs, you'd find him at the ballfield with his boys or teaching them the ways of the farm.

A funeral was held and burial took place on Saturday, May 16th at Lower King & Queen Baptist Church, 204 Timber Branch Rd., Mascot, VA 23108.

Memorial contributions can be made to a fund set-up in Payton and Grayson's names at any Citizens and Farmers Bank location, or mailed to PO Box 391, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Tidewater Review on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lower King & Queen Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy. You are in our thoughts and prayers. We will miss you Brandon. Such a sweet soul. Love you all.
Dale Lee
Friend
