On Friday, January 3rd, 2020, LtCol (Ret) Charles Gohmert Hoff Jr., passed away at McGuire Veteran's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia, after a long illness. Born October 13, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, he was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Gohmert Hoff Sr., and Dorothy Clugh Hoff, and a sister, Dorothy Rose Curley. He is survived by his beloved Jacqueline, wife of 49 years, and their son, Charles Christian Hoff of Austin, Texas. Charles, better known as Chuck or Charly by those who knew him, lived a long and accomplished life. After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin in 1955 with a BA in Government, he attended The University of Texas at Austin School of Law where he passed the Texas Bar Examination and was admitted to the Texas Bar months before his graduation from Law School in 1957. He later attended graduate school at The University of Texas at Austin School of Public Affairs. He graduated with honors from the Judge Advocate General's School in Charlottesville, Virginia. He also received a certificate from the Academy of International Law at The Hague, Netherlands. Charles' JAG school thesis, entitled "Drug Abuse," was published in the Military Law Review. He held bar membership with the Supreme Court of Texas, the US Court of Military Appeals, the US District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas, and the US Supreme Court. Charles was commissioned as an officer in the US Army JAG Corps in 1957, serving meritoriously in Europe on behalf of NATO/SHAPE forces throughout the region, as well as deployments to Korea and Vietnam before retiring from the Army in 1979 after 20 years of service with an Honorable Discharge. While stationed in Brussels, Belgium, Charles negotiated many International contracts on behalf of US interests. Shortly after he was named JAGC Officer of the Year by TJAG, the commander of NATO declared that "his accomplishments in support of the US interests at SHAPE, NATO, and AFCENT have been many and will leave a long lasting mark of brilliance." His proudest military achievement was at his last duty station before retirement where he served in a nominated and elected position in the office of the Secretary of the Army at the Pentagon. He was personally recommended for the Legion of Merit award by General Alexander Haig, Supreme Allied Commander of Europe. He received this honor in May 1976. Charles continued to practice law after his retirement from the Army as a contracts attorney for IBM in both Boca Raton, Florida, and Tampa, Florida. He chose to retire early in 1992 and spent much of his time enjoying life on the water at his home in Maryland on the Chesapeake Bay, sailing, fishing, and playing his guitar on his porch, before moving to New Kent County, Virginia, in 2003. Charles was an avid reader and he loved history and government and discussing current events, including those revolving around football and politics. Perhaps his greatest enjoyment later in life was watching Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys football games with his family. Though he and wife Jacquie traveled extensively throughout Europe and the world during his time in the military, Charles never stopped enjoying traveling, seeing new places, and meeting new people later in life. They enjoyed cruises together to Tahiti, Greece, and the Netherlands and visiting various US destinations throughout his retirement. He was a true scholar who never stopped learning and applying his knowledge throughout his life. "Always do your best" and "always do the right thing" were mantras that he lived by. His smile was infectious and his heart was large. He was always diplomatic in his exchanges, a gentleman through and through, responsible, and honorable, and overtly grateful throughout his life. There was nothing he wouldn't do or sacrifice for his family. He truly was a sweet and gentle soul and he will be missed greatly. Services and burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. A memorial service will be held in West Point, Virginia, at a later date, as well. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published in Tidewater Review on Jan. 15, 2020