Clifton "Dusty" Rhodes
1928 - 2020
Clifton "Dusty" Rhodes was born March 4, 1928 to the late Walton E. Rhodes and Lottie M. Rhodes in Jackson, MS and passed away June 12, 2020 at his home in Walkerton, VA. Dusty was a loyal employee of Chesapeake Corporation for 47 years and a Korean War Veteran. He greatly enjoyed traveling and was able to visit all 50 US States as well as 62 foreign countries.

Dusty was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara F. Rhodes. He is survived by his wife, Joyce W. Rhodes; son, Clifton L. Rhodes; daughter, Allison P. Rhodes; and granddaughters, Lindsey and Rebecca Rhodes.

Interment in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point, VA will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the King William Regional Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 215, King William, VA 23086. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Tidewater Review on Jun. 17, 2020.
