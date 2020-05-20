Clinton Washington, 40, of Bronx, NY died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital. Born on October 23, 1979, he was the son of Dr. Joanne Washington and Clinton Blake. Clinton grew up in Clarion and Franklin, PA, graduating from Franklin High School in 1998 and Clarion University in 2002, and was pursuing his MS at Lehman College, Bronx, NY. A member of Covenant Church of the Heights, New York, NY. Clinton was an advocate, educator, and the Lord's servant to those in need in his church and community. Surviving are his wife, Joanlie, and sons, Israel John Albert and Elijah Kyi Junius Lee, of Bronx, NY; his mother, Dr. Joanne Washington of Alexandria, VA; his sister, Faith Gaskins (Rian) and nieces Farrah and Audriana Gaskins of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by his uncle Albert F. Washington, Jr. (Hoa) of Ft. Worth, TX; cousins Yvette Washington of Ft. Worth, TX and Darius Washington (Willen) of Camarillo, CA; his great-aunt Theresa Jeffries of King William, VA; and a host of cousins and friends who loved him dearly. A graveside Homegoing service was held at his family's home church, Third Union Baptist Church of King William, VA, Friday, May 15, 2020, and a viewing was held at BW White Funeral Home in Aylett, VA. A GoFundMe account has been set up and can be found by searching: Washington Family, Bronx, NY from the GoFundMe website or