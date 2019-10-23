|
|
Daisy Mae Green, daughter of the late Floyd Green and Mabel Amy Green, was born November 8, 1953 in Richmond, Virginia. She departed this life Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Daisy Mae graduated from King and Queen Central High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was an active member of Union Prospect Baptist Church. She was well known in her community for always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Green and Mabel Amy Green; grandparents, Floyd Green, Martha Green, Boyd Amy and Eliza Chapman and brother, Oliver Green.
She is survived by one daughter, Loretha Green of Richmond; two sons, Floyd Green (Shametra Green) of Richmond and Jamaar Carter of Roanoke; two goddaughters, Shanika Roane and Wykeyda Brown; two brothers, Richard Green and Beverly Green; five grandchildren, Dominique Green, Jordan Lassiter, Jahlil Green-Lassiter (Maria Green), Josalyn Green-Jones and Nikolas Tyler; one great grandchild, Yuri Green. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and children she has cared for over the past 40 plus years.
The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Union Prospect Baptist Church, Cologne. Interment in the church cemetery. The viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home and 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Published in Tidewater Review on Oct. 23, 2019