Dean L. Greer, 85, of West Point, VA, passed away suddenly September 21, 2019.
He was the owner and president of West Point Log Corporation. Dean was a Nashville recording artist and owner of Deville records. He was a CMA Sterling member and performed around the East Coast in various venues.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Christine Greer; two brothers, Sherill and Joe Greer; one sister, Christina Endicott. He is survived by his children, Wayne L. Greer (Cindy) and Sandra G. Ambrose (Granville, Jr.,); a brother, Charles Greer; three grandchildren, Ann Thomas Greer Lepore, Lauren Street Ward and Christopher Street; two great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 PM Wednesday, September 25th in Sunny Slope Cemetery, 2400 King William Ave., West Point, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the W.P. First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box N, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Sept. 25, 2019