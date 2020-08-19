Doris Elizabeth Anderson Demm died Tuesday, August 11th, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia.
Doris, "Honeybunch" to friends and family alike, is survived by her husband, Paul W. Demm, her three sons, Christopher (Elizabeth), Stephen, and Charles; and 2 grandsons, Jack and Donal.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Francis Anderson, and Mary O'Connell Anderson, and siblings Helen Anderson Valentine, John Donald Anderson, and Jean Frances Anderson.
A private memorial service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to benefit the G. Francis and Mary O. Anderson Library Endowment at William & Mary. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.