Newmarket, NH - Elzena Louise White, born Louisa Elzenia Williams passed away on 22 March 2019 at the age of 91, at Friends of Hyder Family Hospice House. She is survived by her two sons Valus (Marianne) and Myron (Darlene), 6 granddaughters, two great granddaughters, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Chapel services will be 3:00pm at 26 July 2019 at the Arlington National Cemetery Chapel with burial immediately thereafter. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth, NH
Published in Tidewater Review on July 24, 2019