Esther Wilson Milby
1926 - 2020
Esther Wilson Milby, born on October 26, 1926 in King and Queen County, passed away September 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She lived in West Point for 50 years before she and Odell moved to Williamsburg in 2013 to be closer to family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Odell Thomas Milby; her parents, Richmond and Lillian Maude Rilee Wilson; and her four siblings: Lura Drudge, George Wilson, Lillian Milby, and Herman Wilson. Esther is survived by her daughter, Betty M. Case and her son-in-law, Dean E. Case, of Williamsburg; as well as two grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special niece, Dorothy (Ranny) Ashburn of Williamsburg; special nephew, Joe (Gail) Drudge of Bogart, GA; and a special great-nephew, Ranny (Terry) Ashburn III of Virginia Beach, VA.

Esther was a lifelong member of New Hope United Methodist Church in King and Queen. In her younger years she loved to garden, cook, bake, and keep an impeccable house. In her later years she enjoyed reading and chatting on the phone with friends and family. She preferred older TV shows rather than modern TV, so cable TV was a wonderful invention for her. Esther never drove a car but loved to travel to pick apples in the mountains each fall, see flower shows, Christmas decorations, and tour Colonial Williamsburg.

Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service at a later date. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice of Newport News, VA, who provided wonderful support care for "Miss Esther" after her cancer diagnosis. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185. (www.heritagehumane.org) Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Tidewater Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
Betty and the rest of family, my love and prayers at this sad time. Your mom lived a wonderful life and she and your dad were wonderful neighbors when we all were kids in West Point. Dad and Lillian also care so much for them too. They are all in glory and we can be happy for that. We will all meet together one day.
Becky Major Robbins
Neighbor
October 5, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
October 3, 2020
She was such a sweet lady. To know her was to love her. I will truly miss visiting her and definitely miss her sweet smile and hugs.
Traci - Heartland
Friend
