Esther Wilson Milby, born on October 26, 1926 in King and Queen County, passed away September 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She lived in West Point for 50 years before she and Odell moved to Williamsburg in 2013 to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Odell Thomas Milby; her parents, Richmond and Lillian Maude Rilee Wilson; and her four siblings: Lura Drudge, George Wilson, Lillian Milby, and Herman Wilson. Esther is survived by her daughter, Betty M. Case and her son-in-law, Dean E. Case, of Williamsburg; as well as two grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special niece, Dorothy (Ranny) Ashburn of Williamsburg; special nephew, Joe (Gail) Drudge of Bogart, GA; and a special great-nephew, Ranny (Terry) Ashburn III of Virginia Beach, VA.
Esther was a lifelong member of New Hope United Methodist Church in King and Queen. In her younger years she loved to garden, cook, bake, and keep an impeccable house. In her later years she enjoyed reading and chatting on the phone with friends and family. She preferred older TV shows rather than modern TV, so cable TV was a wonderful invention for her. Esther never drove a car but loved to travel to pick apples in the mountains each fall, see flower shows, Christmas decorations, and tour Colonial Williamsburg.
Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private graveside service at a later date. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice of Newport News, VA, who provided wonderful support care for "Miss Esther" after her cancer diagnosis. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185. (www.heritagehumane.org
