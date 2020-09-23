RIVARA, Eugene Joseph, 65, of Stevensville, formerly of Aylett, passed away on Saturday, September 12th. Eugene was born and raised in Far Rockaway, New York, and is preceded in death by his parents Theresa & John, and brother-in-law Nick. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Janet, daughters Kate, Cori, and Monica, son-in-law Christopher, two (almost three) grandchildren, along with siblings Louise, Rosemary, and John, brother-in-law Alan, best friend Nicky, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as fellow river stewards and a beloved church family. Eugene was a devoted father who loved and served the community throughout the Middle Peninsula. He held positions on the King William County Planning Commission & Board of Supervisors, advisory boards for Parks and Recreation and the Department of Social Services, the vestry of St. David's Aylett and later St. Paul's Millers Tavern, and the Middle Peninsula Regional Planning Commision. Eugene coached and umpired Little League, was an active member and past president of the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Rivers Association, and a steadfast water protector with the Alliance to Save the Mattaponi over the two-decade long battle to stop the construction of a reservoir. He made a career of electrical and maintenance work and enjoyed the last few years of semi-retirement working in the pro shop at Queenfield golf course. Eugene's presence, heart, and love of music was immense. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walkerton Community Fire Association, Virginia Public Media, or your local Sierra Club Chapter, or you may choose to continue his legacy of advocacy for youth and the environment through involvement in your local government and service to your community. Due to COVID, the church service will be private and a public celebration of life will be held later. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and King and Queen Emergency Services and the Walkerton Community Fire Association for their rapid response.



