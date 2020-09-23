1/1
Eugene Joseph RIVARA
RIVARA, Eugene Joseph, 65, of Stevensville, formerly of Aylett, passed away on Saturday, September 12th. Eugene was born and raised in Far Rockaway, New York, and is preceded in death by his parents Theresa & John, and brother-in-law Nick. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Janet, daughters Kate, Cori, and Monica, son-in-law Christopher, two (almost three) grandchildren, along with siblings Louise, Rosemary, and John, brother-in-law Alan, best friend Nicky, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as fellow river stewards and a beloved church family. Eugene was a devoted father who loved and served the community throughout the Middle Peninsula. He held positions on the King William County Planning Commission & Board of Supervisors, advisory boards for Parks and Recreation and the Department of Social Services, the vestry of St. David's Aylett and later St. Paul's Millers Tavern, and the Middle Peninsula Regional Planning Commision. Eugene coached and umpired Little League, was an active member and past president of the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Rivers Association, and a steadfast water protector with the Alliance to Save the Mattaponi over the two-decade long battle to stop the construction of a reservoir. He made a career of electrical and maintenance work and enjoyed the last few years of semi-retirement working in the pro shop at Queenfield golf course. Eugene's presence, heart, and love of music was immense. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walkerton Community Fire Association, Virginia Public Media, or your local Sierra Club Chapter, or you may choose to continue his legacy of advocacy for youth and the environment through involvement in your local government and service to your community. Due to COVID, the church service will be private and a public celebration of life will be held later. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and King and Queen Emergency Services and the Walkerton Community Fire Association for their rapid response.

Published in Tidewater Review on Sep. 23, 2020.
September 22, 2020
Sending so much love to this wonderful family. Keep all the happy memories that you made with him close in your hearts and know that he had a profound impact on so many people.
Allison Johnson Skelton
September 21, 2020
Eugene and all his family made an impact on my life and my girls. I remember our time with him at St David’s the Food Bank and Girls softball. He was always happy to be involved and he and Janet raised a wonderful family.
Vicki Johnson
Friend
September 21, 2020
Earth has lost a wonderful man; heaven has gained an angel.
Cindy Arnold
Coworker
September 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joan Faulkner
Friend
September 21, 2020
A family man dedicated to his community and our environment. Eugene was a tireless figure in the efforts to protect the Mattaponi River and the historical Native Reservations in King William county. A leading member of "The Alliance to Save the Mattaponi" and a friend you could always count on...Our love and tears go to the Family of this fine American...
Frank bishop
Friend
September 20, 2020
Loved Eugene he was always very pleasant and in good spirits when visited our shop. It saddens us to hear of his passing our condolences go out to his family may god bless them all .
Luis Pierce
Friend
September 20, 2020
I can still see my grade school friend from OLGC IN those beautiful eyes. I will never forget you. RIP
Barbara Velardi Post
Classmate
September 20, 2020
I am so sorry Katie and family. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. I didn't know your dad well or see him often, but every time I did he always had a smile and was kind.
Cressandra Layne
September 20, 2020
Eugene will be missed by the Hill group at Queenfield Golf Club. He was a friend to all of us. RIP EUGENE.
ted mentz
Friend
September 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joan Faulkner
Friend
September 20, 2020
In the last 15 years that I've known him his ability to be kind to me and to others have never wavered. I will miss him very much. My condolences to his family.
Danielle Robinson
Coworker
September 20, 2020
I first met Mr. Eugene at the schools as my kids attended. Then I started working part-time helping in the classes. He was so sweet and ALWAYS had something POSITIVE to say.. Then come to find out my dad(Joseph Jones) and Mr. Eugene knew each other. He came to my parents house and my sister's house in did some work for them.. He Always told me if I needed anything to let him know..Come to find out we were neighbors and I lived right behind his family. He will be truly missed..
Jolanda Jones-Pha
Friend
September 20, 2020
Mr.Rivara was always so kind and helpful to me . To Janet and your beautiful daughters, my thoughts and prayers are with you ♥
Kim Napier
Coworker
September 20, 2020
Jan so sorry for your loss. Keeping you all in my prayers. Sending big hugs your way.
Lisa Crowe
Friend
September 20, 2020
Dear Janet, Monica, Katie and Cora,

You have been in our thoughts consistently over the last week as you have been together as an especially close nit beloved wife and daughters of Eugene following his sudden and unexpected accident and death. We send you our love a as first cousin to Eugene and big fan of your family as we watched you all grow up through photo's and occasional family gatherings. Janet, we loved that you and Eugene chose to raise your girls in beautiful rural Virginia where you were deeply involved in the community and appreciate so much the causes you listed for our donations. We have loved getting to know you Monica during this past year. Fred will see you next Saturday at your service to join all of his cousins. With love always, J'May and Fred Rivara
J&#8217;May Rivara
Family
September 20, 2020
Dear Janet, Kate, Cori, Monica and extended family,

Our hearts go out to you and family at this extremely difficult time. We are remembering our friend Eugene fondly, and hope your memories of your life with him will continue to offer you some comfort as you celebrate his life. He was such a wonderful man, with a big heart and great sense of humor, always positive and smiling. He will be missed so very much by all who knew him and loved him. Sending our love, and thoughts and prayers to you all for healing and strength in the days ahead.
Joanne, Paul, Christina, and Jenny
Friend
September 20, 2020
Eugene was a wonderful person to know and to work with. My prayers go out to his family. I am so sorry for your loss and I too shall miss him. God Bless.
Calvin E. Sorrell
Coworker
September 20, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 20, 2020
Rest in peace Eugene!!
Thomas Scarola
Friend
September 20, 2020
Janet, Kate, Cori and Monica,
Continued Love and prayers your way. RIP Eugene.

Kate Kennedy
Friend
September 20, 2020
I have known Eugene over 30 years. First was at St. Davids Church where he was a major fixture there! He taught my 3 sons Sunday School, Bible School, Confirmation Classes,was there for everything and anything St. Davids ever needed. He even preached Easter Service. Then moving on to St. Pauls Church where he continued to do God's work. We were on the Vestry together several times and there was nothing he wouldn't do to help serve the Lord. Always a smile, a kind greeting, a true warmth when you ever saw him. He was a wonderful family man, always at church with his wife, daughters and grandchildren. I truly felt he was a Saint on earth. Anyone that knew him was truly lucky for that time.
Jane Durvin
Family
September 20, 2020
Eugene was a friend to many and a good and kind soul. There is a hole left in the hearts of all who knew him. Rest in peace and Godspeed my friend.
Randy Shank
Friend
September 19, 2020
