Evelyn Jones Garnett, 96, of Lynchburg and formerly West Point, VA, passed peacefully away on Friday, January 24th. She was 96 years old and was still as sharp as a tack. She was married to Charles "Dick" L. Garnett, Jr for 57 years before he passed in 2009.
She was predeceased by her parents William W. and Mazie Carwile Jones, a brother Emmett Jones, and a sister Marion Yates.
She was born in Gladys and went to Longwood College where she received a teaching certificate. She taught for five years and then met and married the love of her life. They moved to West Point and she worked at Citizen & Farmer's Bank for 30 years. She was a dedicated member of West Point United Methodist and sang in the choir for 40 years.
She is survived by a brother Henry Malcolm Jones and his wife Frances and a sister Doris Shirey and her husband William. She is also survived by loving nieces, great-nieces, nephews, and a great nephew.
We would like to thank the care that Gentle Shepherd Hospice, especially Gwen and Mackenzie and Bentley Commons gave Aunt Evelyn the last several months.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Upper King and Queen Baptist Church in St. Stephens, Virginia. Any contributions can be made to West Point United Methodist Church P.O. Box 610 West Point, Va. 23181. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 434-237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on Feb. 5, 2020