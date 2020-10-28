Gary Marshall Greene, 67, of Shacklefords, VA went to heaven, the place of eternal joy to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Glenwood William and Violet Greene; a brother, William Glenwood Greene; and a son, Carlton "Bo" Lawson. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Terry Parks Greene; four sons, Gary Snow (Lisa), Hank Snow, Michael Greene and Daniel Lawson (Diane); two daughters, Joni Barber (Ken) and April Lawson (Brandon); a brother, Gerry Greene (Andrea); a sister, Kimberly Sirman (Bill); daughter-in-law, Debbie Lawson; 23 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service was held Monday, October 26th at Vincent Funeral Home, West Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions or donations can be made to the Lower King and Queen Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 187, Shackelfords, VA 23156. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.