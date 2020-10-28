The thing I will remember the most about Gary is his infectious laugh! I smile when I think about it. We worked together at Revere Gas for 5 years and he loved to laugh and goof around. He was also a great listener and if you looked like you were having a bad day he would ask you about it and then he would grab a seat and sit down so that you would know that he was willing to take the time and listen. You will definitely be missed my friend.

Eva Hancock