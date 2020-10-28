1/1
Gary Michael Greene
{ "" }
Gary Marshall Greene, 67, of Shacklefords, VA went to heaven, the place of eternal joy to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Glenwood William and Violet Greene; a brother, William Glenwood Greene; and a son, Carlton "Bo" Lawson. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Terry Parks Greene; four sons, Gary Snow (Lisa), Hank Snow, Michael Greene and Daniel Lawson (Diane); two daughters, Joni Barber (Ken) and April Lawson (Brandon); a brother, Gerry Greene (Andrea); a sister, Kimberly Sirman (Bill); daughter-in-law, Debbie Lawson; 23 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service was held Monday, October 26th at Vincent Funeral Home, West Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions or donations can be made to the Lower King and Queen Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 187, Shackelfords, VA 23156. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial service
Vincent Funeral Home
October 27, 2020
The thing I will remember the most about Gary is his infectious laugh! I smile when I think about it. We worked together at Revere Gas for 5 years and he loved to laugh and goof around. He was also a great listener and if you looked like you were having a bad day he would ask you about it and then he would grab a seat and sit down so that you would know that he was willing to take the time and listen. You will definitely be missed my friend.
Eva Hancock
October 25, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christopher Duffman
October 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
