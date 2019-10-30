Home

Gary Pickett Upshaw

Gary Pickett Upshaw Obituary
After 12 years of missing you every day, we never forget.

Time only eases the pain for a little while.

Memories of you and with you,we will treasure forever.

We shed tears but finish with a smile.

We think of you when. . .

Catching a fish, shooting a gun, skinning a deer,

Driving "Big Red" with some "Alabama" on the radio,

Talking with friends and having a beer.

We remember family vacations and lots of good times,

Always keeping you close in our hearts and minds-it's true.

No matter how long it's been,

We will always think about you.

Love always,

Your Family
Published in Tidewater Review on Oct. 30, 2019
