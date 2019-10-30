|
After 12 years of missing you every day, we never forget.
Time only eases the pain for a little while.
Memories of you and with you,we will treasure forever.
We shed tears but finish with a smile.
We think of you when. . .
Catching a fish, shooting a gun, skinning a deer,
Driving "Big Red" with some "Alabama" on the radio,
Talking with friends and having a beer.
We remember family vacations and lots of good times,
Always keeping you close in our hearts and minds-it's true.
No matter how long it's been,
We will always think about you.
Love always,
Your Family
Published in Tidewater Review on Oct. 30, 2019