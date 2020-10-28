Another year has come and gone and now it's 13 years.



Thinking of times we didn't have, it's hard to hold back tears.



We think about you everyday, sometimes we ask God why?



We wish you were here with us, but we had to say "Good Bye".



Family, friendships, laughter, love, faith in knowing



We will be together again, that's what keeps us going.



On days like this when we're missing you this much,



We remember your smile and we drive your truck!



You're here with us, guiding the way, our own "Guardian Angel".



Your love lives on in each of us, until in heaven we meet again.



Love Always,



Your Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store