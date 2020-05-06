Townsend, H. Barnes Jr., of Manquin, Va., passed away on April 25, 2020. He was born on July 19th, 1941, to the late Hugh and Elizabeth Townsend Jr. of Manquin, Va. He was preceded by his sisters, Kay T. Tatum and Antoinette T. Baker. Barnes is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bertha Gatewood Townsend; two sons, Hugh B. Townsend III (Lisa) and Greg Townsend (Johanna); three grandchildren, Hugh B. IV, Nicole and Jackson. He is also survived by a sister, Jane T. Lewis; and a brother, Howard A. Townsend; and many nieces and nephews. Barnes graduated from Virginia Tech in 1966, and was the owner of RIverside Dairy Farm. He was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Fellowship in King William and a member of King William Ruritan CLub.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store