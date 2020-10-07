1/
Harry L. White
1934 - 2020
Harry L. White of Williamsburg, VA transitioned peacefully on September 29, 2020. He was born February 19, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to Charles Percy and Eva Jones White.

Harry received his undergraduate degree from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, now named the University of the Sciences of Philadelphia. A licensed pharmacist for sixty-four years, he owned and operated independent pharmacies serving the Philadelphia area.

Most recently, Harry was a member of Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Prior to relocating to Williamsburg, he served as an Elder at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill.

Harry served in the United States Army. He was also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; the Philadelphia Chapter of The National Association of Guardsmen, Inc.; and the Philadelphia Chapter of The Commissioners.

Along with his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Nunes. He is survived by his wife, Wilhelmina Z. Wales White; two daughters, Cheryl White Patterson (James) of Memphis, TN and Linda White Nunes (Frederick) of Philadelphia, PA; three grandchildren, Christian Patterson, Kathryn Nunes and Rachel Patterson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral services will be private. Mr. White will be interred at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

A service with dignity will be conducted by Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 224 South Main Street, Franklin. Please share your condolences with the family at wmjohnsonandsons.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or Friends of the Williamsburg Regional Library Foundation.

Published in Tidewater Review on Oct. 7, 2020.
