1/
Helen Lee Roane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Lee Roane, of Mattaponi, VA went home to eternal rest on Sunday September 27, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Ernest Roane (Evelyn) and W.T. Roane (Sharleen) along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will take place 1PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Escobrook Baptist Church, 2430 Elsom Mascot Rd, Mattaponi, VA 23110 with a viewing one hour prior. A walk-through viewing will be held from 5PM to 8PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, 3156 Devils Three Jump Rd, Little Plymouth, VA 23091. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tidewater Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Second Mount Olive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Escobrook Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vincent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved