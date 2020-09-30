Helen Lee Roane, of Mattaponi, VA went home to eternal rest on Sunday September 27, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Ernest Roane (Evelyn) and W.T. Roane (Sharleen) along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will take place 1PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Escobrook Baptist Church, 2430 Elsom Mascot Rd, Mattaponi, VA 23110 with a viewing one hour prior. A walk-through viewing will be held from 5PM to 8PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, 3156 Devils Three Jump Rd, Little Plymouth, VA 23091. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com