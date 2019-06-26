|
|
Jane L. Luchard, 70, of Sandston, VA passed away June 20, 2019. She was affectionately known as Ms. Jane to many of the children she cared for throughout her lifelong career in childcare. Jane's contagious laugh and smile, and the twinkle in her eye, were perfect pairings for the sweet and compassionate soul that she was. She truly loved everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wilford and Edna Lawson. Left to cherish her memory is her soul mate Emmett "Mickey" L. Luchard; a son Frankie Luchard (Sarah); a daughter Anna Luchard; three grandchildren Canada, Shaun and Gage; and two brothers Wilford Lawson (Dot) and Lewis Lawson (Mickie).
A private memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27th at Mizpah United Methodist Church, Walkerton, VA. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Tidewater Review on June 26, 2019