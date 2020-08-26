1/1
John Bryant Britt Jr.
John Bryant Britt, Jr., 49, of West Point, VA passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Bryant loved to golf and watch Nascar racing, and was very mechanically inclined. If friends or family needed something fixed, Bryant would tinker with it until he had it working again. Although cut short, he lived his life to the fullest.

Bryant was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Mildred Gibson, and Boyd Britt. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Teresa Alexander; his mother, Joanne Britt; father, John Britt (Donna); two sisters, Cathy Greggs (Kevin) and Mackenzie Britt; step-brother, Kevin Fletcher (Jen); grandmother, Thelma Britt; nephew, Caleb Greggs; stepson, Jason Colley; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as countless friends; and his two four-legged children, Toby and Roxy.

A memorial service will be held 2 PM, Sunday, August 30th at the West Point Country Club, 4200 Southern Avenue, West Point, VA. Memorial donations can be made to West Point Country Club, (address above). Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Tidewater Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
West Point Country Club
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
