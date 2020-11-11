1/1
Joseph M. Williams
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Joseph Matthew Williams, 65, of King & Queen Courthouse departed this life on October 28, in a Richmond hospital.

He is survived by his mother, Clara Williams of Little Plymouth, two daughters: Josephine Reed (Leon) of King & Queen Courthouse and Belinda Williams Washington of Williamsburg and a brother, Reginald Williams (Carolyn) of Little Plymouth.

The viewing was on Friday, November 6 at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The graveside service was on Saturday, November 7 at Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3156 Devils Three Jump Rd., Little Plymouth, VA 23091. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com

Published in Tidewater Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
