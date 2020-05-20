Joyce Annie Parsons, 77, of Quinton VA, formerly of King and Queen VA, was promoted to glory Thursday May 14, 2020. Joyce was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She also had a passion for flowers and growing things. Joyce is survived by her son, Jackie Richmond (Sandy); two daughters, Cynthia Faye Webb (Kevin) and Pamela "Moody" Blanchard (Carter); two brothers, John B. Hamilton and Russell Branch; two sisters, Jospehine Fary and Margaret Dixon; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service was held Tuesday May 19th in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point Va. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published in Tidewater Review on May 20, 2020.