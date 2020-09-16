1/1
Kaitlynn Renee Lawson
Kaitlynn Renee Lawson, 36, of Mattaponi, VA passed away unexpectedly September 10, 2020.

Kaitlynn loved buying, selling, and collecting Wedgewood pottery. She also loved to dance and spend time with her friends and family.

Kaitlynn is survived by her loving parents, Lewis and Micki Lawson; three brothers, John Calvin Pitts, Jr., Carlos Lee Pitts, and Lewis Douglas Lawson, Jr.; aunts and uncles, Jerry and Vicki Boone, Wilford and Dot Lawson, Virginia Jackowski and Mickey Luchard; special cousins, Sheba White, Michael Boone, Carol Mae Christian, Frankie Luchard and Anna Luchard; nieces and nephews Amanda Lee Pitts, Christopher Pitts, Phillip and Alex Lawson, Savanna Pitts, Josh Pitts and Thomas Walton.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the home of Lewis and Micki Lawson: 321 Limehouse Rd, Mattaponi, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lower King and Queen Volunteer Fire Department: 250 Bohannan Park, Shacklefords, VA 23156. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

Published in Tidewater Review on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
home of Lewis and Micki Lawson
